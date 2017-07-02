Australia A players plan to boycott South Africa tour over contract dispute

Australia A captain Usman Khawaja said the players "see the bigger picture"

Australia A players will boycott a tour of South Africa in July if a contract dispute is not resolved, says the Australian Cricketers' Association.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting in Sydney on Sunday after the country's leading cricketers failed to agree a new pay deal with Cricket Australia by the 30 June deadline.

Australia A are the team below the senior side.

The tour, featuring two four-day games and five one-dayers, begins on 12 July.

Australia A captain Usman Khawaja, who has played 23 Tests, said: "Hopefully something can be resolved, but if it's not, it's a tough decision that sort of has to be made.

"Not to go is a sacrifice in some respects but we see the broader picture."

If a deal cannot be agreed, England's winter's Ashes series between Australia and England could be in doubt.

ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson said: "They don't intend to tour but the reality is they don't fly out of the country until Friday.

"The players are going to go into camp as planned and hopefully we can make some progress with regards the memorandum of understanding.

"There would need to be a significant breakthrough on the key issue of the revenue-sharing model."

More than 200 players are affected by the dispute, which centres on Cricket Australia's desire to remove a clause from players' contracts which guarantees them a percentage of the organisation's revenue.

The board has offered increased payments for both the men's and women's teams.

Cricket Australia said it is "surprising" that players would opt out of touring, adding: "CA has never, and would never attempt to force anyone to play for an Australian team who is unwilling to do so.

"CA remains ready to negotiate a new MoU and has again called on the ACA to show genuine flexibility and commence negotiations in the best interests of the players and the game."