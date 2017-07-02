Women's World Cup: South Africa bowl out West Indies for 48

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor was one of two wickets for Shabnim Ismail

Women's World Cup, Leicester West Indies 48 (25.2 overs): Van Niekerk 4-0, Kapp 4-14 South Africa 49-0 (6.2 overs): Lizelle Lee 29* South Africa won by 10 wickets Scorecard

West Indies were bowled out for 48 in a humiliating 10-wicket defeat by South Africa in the Women's World Cup.

Dane van Niekerk took 4-0 and Marizanne Kapp 4-14 as West Indies, the World Twenty20 champions, were hustled out in 25.2 overs in Leicester.

Chedean Nation made 26, but no other batter managed double figures.

South Africa reached their target in only 38 balls, the fastest run chase to complete a 10-wicket win in any women's 50-over one-day international.

West Indies have lost all three of their opening games and face a struggle to reach the semi-finals.

The format of the tournament has all eight teams playing each other in the group stage, with the top four progressing to the knockout phase.