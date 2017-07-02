Women's World Cup 2017: England cruise to win over Sri Lanka

Sarah Taylor struck an unbeaten 74 off 67 balls to help seal England's win

ICC Women's World Cup, Taunton: Sri Lanka 204-8 (50 overs): Perera 46, Kanchana 34 not out, Marsh 4-54, Sciver 2-32 England 206-3 (30.2 overs): Knight 82, Taylor 74 not out, Kanchana 2-38 England won by seven wickets Scorecard

England eased to their second win of the Women's World Cup with a routine seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor (74) struck her first half-century since she returned to cricket following a break from the game with anxiety issues.

Taylor shared a third-wicket stand of 148 with captain Heather Knight (82) as England confidently reached their target with nearly 20 overs to spare.

Sri Lanka had been restricted to 204-8 as spinner Laura Marsh took 4-54.

