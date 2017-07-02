Women's World Cup 2017: England cruise to win over Sri Lanka

By Timothy Abraham

BBC Sport

Sarah Taylor
Sarah Taylor struck an unbeaten 74 off 67 balls to help seal England's win
ICC Women's World Cup, Taunton:
Sri Lanka 204-8 (50 overs): Perera 46, Kanchana 34 not out, Marsh 4-54, Sciver 2-32
England 206-3 (30.2 overs): Knight 82, Taylor 74 not out, Kanchana 2-38
England won by seven wickets
Scorecard

England eased to their second win of the Women's World Cup with a routine seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor (74) struck her first half-century since she returned to cricket following a break from the game with anxiety issues.

Taylor shared a third-wicket stand of 148 with captain Heather Knight (82) as England confidently reached their target with nearly 20 overs to spare.

Sri Lanka had been restricted to 204-8 as spinner Laura Marsh took 4-54.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured