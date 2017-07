Alexei Kervezee played in 39 one-day internationals for the Netherlands

Worcestershire have released Netherlands batsman Alexei Kervezee after 10 years with the county.

The Namibia-born 27-year-old scored 4,621 first-class runs for the New Road side but has not featured for the senior team since July 2016.

He said: "I would like to thank everyone at the club for the past 11 seasons, for making Worcestershire my home.

"It's time to move onto a new chapter in my career."