Women's World Cup 2017 Sarah Taylor 'back where she belongs' as England win

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England ease to Sri Lanka victory

Sarah Taylor says she is back where she belongs after helping England to World Cup victory over Sri Lanka in Taunton.

Taylor, who has returned after a year-long break from cricket with anxiety problems, scored an unbeaten 74 off 67 balls in the seven-wicket win.

"It's nice to be back," Taylor told BBC Sport. "It's the place where I feel the most comfortable.

"There was one point out in the middle when I realised that this is why I am back and playing."

Taylor shared in a 148-run partnership with skipper Heather Knight, who is the tournament's leading scorer after three rounds of games.

The pair took England from 50-2 to 198-3, ensuring a comfortable victory after Sri Lanka had posted 204-8.

Sarah Taylor is ninth on the all-time women's one-day international run-scorers' list with 3,368

It was the hosts' second victory of the tournament after their shock opening-day defeat by India and the form of the batters is pleasing Knight.

"I'm chuffed for Sarah," said Knight, who also praised returning opener Lauren Winfield.

"We knew Sarah was batting well but to see her do it in the middle was nice."

With all-rounder Natalie Sciver also in good form after her century in the win against Pakistan, England are beginning to look like contenders, despite that loss to India.

"We've got a little bit of wind behind us now," said Taylor. "However, our feet are firmly grounded.

"There are still areas to work on, but to still be winning in that position is a good place to be.

"It was a pleasure to watch Heather hitting it so cleanly today. She has an aura and calmness which rubs off on the rest of us."

England's next game is on Wednesday, against South Africa at Bristol.