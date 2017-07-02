Gloucestershire v Glamorgan: Welsh county seek return to winning ways

Glamorgan are once again without batsman Will Bragg because of injury

County Championship Division Two: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan Venue: College Sports Ground, Cheltenham. Date: Mon 3-Thu 6 July Start: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online, updates on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan pick from a 14-man squad away to Gloucestershire at Cheltenham, as they try to bounce back after two Championship defeats.

Lukas Carey, David Lloyd and Tom Cullen are added to the XI that lost to Derbyshire in Cardiff.

But Will Bragg is still unfit, the batsman having also missed the previous loss at Durham.

Gloucestershire add fit-again all-rounder Graeme van Buuren to the XI who drew with Sussex at Hove.

A hat-trick from current Glamorgan coach Robert Croft ended the teams' last meeting at the College Sports Ground in 2010.

"We need to improve in all areas (from the Derbyshire game)," said Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan.

"We dropped some catches, we gave away some wickets and we didn't bowl very well.

"We've shown if we string a full day's cricket together we can compete with the top teams.

"When I started (the captaincy), consistency was what we were looking for and the last two games we haven't been able to deliver that."

Squads

Gloucestershire (from): Bancroft, Dent, Tavare, Roderick, Van Buuren, Hankins, Mustard (c), J.Taylor, Noema-Barnett, Payne, Miles, Norwell.

Glamorgan (from): Rudolph, Selman, Salter, Morgan, Ingram, Donald, Cooke, Lloyd, Wagg, Cullen, de Lange, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan (capt).

1100 Monday 3 July Commentary BBC Sport website and via app, updates BBC Radio Wales