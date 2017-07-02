BBC Sport - Sarah Taylor says she is proud to be back with England following her battle with anxiety

Taylor 'proud' to be back in England line-up

Sarah Taylor says she is back where she belongs after helping England to World Cup victory over Sri Lanka in Taunton.

Taylor, who has returned after a year-long break from cricket with anxiety problems, scored an unbeaten 74 off 67 balls in the seven-wicket win.

WATCH MORE: Taylor & Knight's 148 stand sets up England win

Top videos

Video

Taylor 'proud' to be back in England line-up

Video

Kvitova 'had flashbacks' after knife attack

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mitchell-Blake wins tight 200m at British trials

Video

Highlights: Taylor & Knight's 148 stand sets up England win

Video

'Fabulous' Wilson catch removes Manodara

Video

Sciver claims two early wickets for England

Video

Two-goal White delighted with Denmark win

Video

Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon

Video

Highlights: India beat rivals Pakistan by 95 runs

Audio

LIONS: We have a decider!

Video

Hales scores unbeaten 187 to secure Notts win

Audio

Wimbledon 2017 preview: Can Murray defend his crown?

Top Stories