BBC Sport - Sarah Taylor says she is proud to be back with England following her battle with anxiety
Taylor 'proud' to be back in England line-up
- From the section Women's Cricket
Sarah Taylor says she is back where she belongs after helping England to World Cup victory over Sri Lanka in Taunton.
Taylor, who has returned after a year-long break from cricket with anxiety problems, scored an unbeaten 74 off 67 balls in the seven-wicket win.
WATCH MORE: Taylor & Knight's 148 stand sets up England win