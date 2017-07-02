Inter-Provincial: Leinster beat North West by 27 runs in one-day contest

Ed Joyce 49 for Leinster Lightning as he produced a 109 opening stand with Jack Tector

A opening 109 stand between Jack Tector and Ed Joyce helped set up Leinster's 27-run win over North West Warriors in the one-day inter-pro at Magheramason.

Tector hit 58 with Joyce contributing 49 as the visitors totalled 232 in their 50 overs.

Kevin O'Brien's run-a-ball unbeaten 58 was also crucial for Lightning after they had slipped to 145-5.

Stuart Thompson hit 50 for the Warriors as they fought bravely but his departure helped ensure Leinster's win.

After Tector and Joyce's early free scoring, three wickets from Eglinton all-rounder Ross Allen saw Leinster in a degree of discomfort at 145-5.

However, O'Brien's knock, which included three fours and a six, put Leinster back in control with Lorcan Tucker also contributing 17.

Eglinton team-mates Allen (3-52) and Stuart Thompson (3-53) fared best of the attack and it represented a solid bowling effort from the home side who were missing injured Ireland pair Craig Young and Andy McBrine.

The Warriors' reply started well despite the early loss of Allen to Tyrone Kane before George Dockrell and Peter Chase stamped their class on proceedings.

David Rankin made 32 at the top of the order and David Barr added 20 on his return to the side before stand-in skipper Thompson's half century appeared to have got the Warriors in a decent position as they reached 166-5 with 10 overs remaining.

However, the southerners wrestled back control as Thompson was out sweeping just a ball after reaching his 50 with Johnny Thompson then departing lbw to Chase for 24 in the next over.

After cameos from Ricky-Lee Dougherty (16no) and Andy Britton (14), Ireland bowlers Dockrell (4-38) and Chase (3-46) tidied up the North West innings to ensure another win for Albert van der Merwe's side.

Hanley Energy Inter-Provincial Cup

At Magheramason, North West Warriors lost to Leinster Lightning by 27 runs

Leinster Lightning 232 all out (50 overs): K O'Brien 58no, J Tector 58, E Joyce 49, R Allen 3-52, S Thompson 3-53)

North West Warriors 205 all out (47.2 overs): S Thompson 50, D Rankin 32, J Thompson 24, D Barr 20, G Dockrell 4-38, P Chase 3-46)