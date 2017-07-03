England v South Africa: Faf du Plessis to miss first Test
-
- From the section Cricket
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the first Test against England starting on Thursday to attend the birth of his first child.
More to follow.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the first Test against England starting on Thursday to attend the birth of his first child.
More to follow.
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's cricket correspondent.
BBC Sport brings you live radio commentary plus online video clips and highlights from England's summer of cricket.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
How to get into cricket - physical exertion with a chess-like element in matches which range from half an hour to five days.