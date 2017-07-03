Paul Coughlin: Durham all-rounder handed T20 Blast captaincy

Paul Coughlin has played 12 T20 games in his Durham career

Durham have named all-rounder Paul Coughlin as captain for the 2017 T20 Blast competition.

Sunderland-born Coughlin, 24, replaces Paul Collingwood who took the county to last season's final at Edgbaston where they lost to Northants Steelbacks.

Coughlin, who was vice-captain for the One-Day Cup side in 2017, will retain Collingwood as a team-mate for the competition which starts on Friday.

"It's an honour to captain the club in any format," Coughlin said.

"It's still early in my career but that makes it feel more special that they've put it to me and asked me if I wanted to do the job for the team."

The academy product took 17 wickets in 12 games in the T20 Blast during 2016.