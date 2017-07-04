Kent v Northamptonshire: Sean Dickson scores post-war record 318 for hosts
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Beckenham (day two):
|Kent 701-7: Dickson 318, Denly 182
|Northamptonshire 180-1: Duckett 101*, Newton 57
|Northants trail by Kent by 521 runs
|Kent 5 pts Northants 0 pts
Sean Dickson hit the second-highest total in Kent's history on day two of their County Championship second division game against Northants.
Resuming on 434-1, Dickson (318) and Joe Denly (182) took their second-wicket stand to 382, the biggest partnership in the county's history.
Dickson set a post-war Kent record before being dismissed by Max Holden (2-59) as the hosts declared on 701-7 - their second-highest first-class total.
Northants closed on 180-1.
Ben Duckett (101 not out) put on 113 for the first wicket with Rob Newton (57), but the visitors still require 371 more to avoid the follow-on.
Earlier, Dickson fell 14 short of equalling Bill Ashdown's Kent record of 332 against Essex in 1934, but did pass current Kent coach Matt Walker's highest post-war innings of 275 not out in 1996 against Somerset.