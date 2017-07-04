Warwickshire v Middlesex: Stevie Eskinazi's century puts visitors on top

Stevie Eskinazi has scored 717 runs in the County Championship this season at an average of 65.18

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Warwickshire 334: Clarke 83, Lamb 51 Middlesex 302-6: Eskinazi 178* Warwickshire 5 pts, Middlesex 6 pts Scorecard

Stevie Eskinazi's unbeaten 178 helped Middlesex take the edge over struggling Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Resuming on 302-7, Warwickshire were all out for 334, with Tim Murtagh (3-85) taking two quick wickets.

The visitors lost opener Sam Robson for a duck, but Eskinazi's brilliant knock helped swing the game in their favour.

The 23-year-old struck 24 fours and three sixes as he set a new career-best total to help Middlesex close on 302-6, trailing by only 32 runs.

He added 114 for the second wicket alongside Nick Compton (33), who briefly retired hurt before returning to bat, and Dawid Malan (39).

Compton left the field on 12 not out after being hit on the knee and returned after Malan's dismissal.

John Simpson was the only other Middlesex batsman to reach double figures, with Bears off-spinner Jeetan Patel's 3-29 keeping the hosts in contention.

Warwickshire have yet to win in the Championship this season and are bottom of the table, 31 points behind sixth-placed Middlesex.