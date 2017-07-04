Surrey v Hampshire: George Bailey hits 161 as Hants pile on runs at The Oval

George Bailey struck 15 fours and two sixes to anchor Hampshire's first-innings total

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Hampshire 648-7d: Bailey 161, Adams 144, Vince 104 Surrey 113-1: Stoneman 56, Burns 45* Hampshire 5 pts, Surrey 1 pt Surrey trail Hampshire by 535 runs Scorecard

George Bailey hit 161 for Hampshire who declared on 648-7 as batsmen dominated on day two against Surrey at The Oval.

Hampshire captain Bailey batted through the entire first session with Sean Ervine (83), putting on 167 before the Zimbabwean dragged on Conor McKerr.

Ian Holland (58 not out) and Gareth Berg's rapid 35 saw the away side post their fifth-highest first-class score.

Mark Stoneman (56) then fell with three overs left, leaving Surrey 113-1 at stumps, trailing by 535 runs.

Ervine pushed the score on comfortably alongside Bailey, punishing the bad balls, before he inside-edged McKerr on to his stumps to depart at 528-5.

Bailey brought up his 150 with a six off Scott Borthwick, but was caught by Mark Footitt on the boundary from the leg-spinner soon afterwards.

Holland's maiden County Championship half-century continued the momentum, while Berg's aggressive 16-ball stay saw him smash three sixes and two fours before being caught on the boundary to prompt the declaration.

Hopes of Hampshire pressing home their advantage appeared to be fading as Stoneman and Rory Burns (45 not out) put on 103 for the first wicket, but Stoneman edged Ervine to Rilee Rossouw at first slip to bring in nightwatchman McKerr to reach the close.