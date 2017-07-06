Yorkshire v Somerset: Craig Overton helps bowl visitors to first win of season

Craig Overton took three wickets in his first four overs of Yorkshire's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day four): Somerset 268 & 281-4 dec: Hildreth 101*, Rouse 69 Yorkshire 213 & 157: Plunkett 39; Overton 4-47, Leach 4-51 Somerset (21 pts) beat Yorkshire (4 pts) by 179 runs Scorecard

Somerset bowled out Yorkshire for 157 on the final day to register their first Championship win of 2017.

The visitors declared on 281-4 once James Hildreth (101 not out) had reached his century early on day four.

That left Yorkshire 337 to win, but four wickets fell in the first eight overs of their run chase.

Craig Overton (4-47) helped to reduce the hosts to 67-5, before spinner Jack Leach (4-51) polished off the tail, as Somerset won by 179 runs.

Opener Adam Lyth (37) and Tim Bresnan (25) and had looked Yorkshire's best hopes of saving the game following their poor start, but the pair fell either side of lunch to all but end their chances.

Hildreth's century, his first of the season, took 120 balls and contained eight fours - the last of them off Ben Coad bringing about Somerset's declaration.

Somerset, who narrowly missed out on their first Championship title on the final day of the 2016 season, had lost four and drawn three of their opening seven games in 2017.