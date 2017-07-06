Derbyshire v Durham: Jack Burnham's 93 not out guides Durham to victory

Jack Burnham's match-winning innings was his first fifty of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield (day four): Derbyshire 368 & 214: Hughes 108; Rushworth 2-39 Durham 301 & 285-4: Burnham 93*, Pringle 62*, Richardson 62 Durham (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (7 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Jack Burnham and Ryan Pringle's nerveless unbroken stand of 137 saw Durham chase 282 to beat Derbyshire by six wickets at Chesterfield.

Durham were wobbling at 158-4 before Burnham (93 not out) and Pringle (62 not out) took the visitors to 285-4.

Resuming on 36-0, Michael Richardson chipped in with 62 but fell to South Africa spinner Imran Tahir (2-89).

The victory moves Durham, who started 2017 on minus 48 points, off the bottom of Division Two above Leicestershire.

Leicestershire are only into the second day of their match against Sussex at Arundel and five points behind Paul Collingwood's side, but Durham are now unbeaten in four matches.