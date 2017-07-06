Shiv Thakor: Derbyshire all-rounder investigated by police over indecent exposure claim

Shiv Thakor joined Derbyshire from Leicestershire in 2014

Derbyshire all-rounder Shiv Thakor is being investigated by police over a report of indecent exposure.

Thakor, 23, has been suspended on full pay following two incidents which are alleged to have happened in Mickleover, Derby, on 12 June.

Derbyshire and the Professional Cricketers' Association said the player was not on duty with the club at the time of the allegation.

The club said they were unable to comment further at this stage.

Derbyshire Police said they received a report that a man had indecently exposed himself to women on two separate occasions at a housing development off Radbourne Lane, in Mackworth.

A 23-year-old man voluntarily attended St Mary's Wharf police station in Derby and was interviewed in connection with the alleged offences, the force said.

He was released while inquiries continued and the report has been forwarded to the Crown Prosecution Service, which will decide whether he will be charged.

Derbyshire said in a statement: "The club has been advised that the police are investigating an allegation concerning one of our players, Shiv Thakor, when the player was not on duty with the club.

"After discussions with his representatives, the player has been suspended on full pay pending the outcome of the investigation."

Thakor joined Derbyshire after rejecting a new contract with home county Leicestershire in 2014 and signed a new three-year deal in August 2016.