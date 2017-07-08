Weekend club cricket results

Instonians wicket-keeper James Metcalfe and CIYMS batsman John Matchett in action in the NCU Premier League

SUNDAY 9 JULY RESULTS

Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals

James McCollum's brilliant unbeaten century helped Waringstown knock out holders Merrion to reach the semi-finals of the Irish Senior Cup at The Lawn.

Instonians, defeated by CIYMS in a vital Premier League game yesterday, gained revenge when they overwhelmed their opponents by 114 runs in the Irish Senior Cup tie at Belmont.

The NCU will have two teams in the semi-final draw along with two from Leinster.

Waringstown v Merrion

Merrion 195-9 E Joyce 30, G Kidd 3-38

Waringstown 199-7 (39.3 overs) J McCollum 107 no

Waringstown won by three wickets

Pembroke v North Down

Pembroke 301 A Balbirnie 122, F Tucker 46

North Down 224 P Eakin 90, J Balbirnie 3-45

Pembroke won by 77 runs

CIYMS v Instonians

Instonians 250-6 N Smith 69, S Getkake 44

CIYMS 136 N Jones 29, A Magee 3-23, A White 3-33

Instonians won by 114 runs

The Hills v Balbriggan

Balbriggan 106 F Nasr 27

The Hills 109-1 S Terry 57 no

The Hills won by nine wickets

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Donemana v Bready abandoned

SATURDAY 8 JULY RESULTS

NCU Premier League

After seven games North Down, Waringstown and CIYMS are joint league leaders with 20 points so the holders Instonians with 12 points are now virtually out of contention.

CIYMS v Instonians

CIYMS 257-9 (J Matchett 86, C Dougherty 49)

Instonians 239 (J Shannon 112, A White 73)

CIYMS won by 18 runs

Lisburn v CSNI

Lisburn 108 (A Berry 55, M Foster 4-24)

CSNI 110-0 (14.4 overs) (W Horwood 63 no, J Kennedy 36 no)

CSNI won by 10 wickets

Muckamore v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 175-9

Muckamore 124

Carrickfergus won by 51 runs

Bank of Ireland Senior Cup - semi-finals

Ballyspallen v Fox Lodge

Ballyspallen 218 (C Averill 93, J Milligan 4-58)

Fox Lodge 77 (A McCluskey 3-23, G Kennedy 2-12)

Ballyspallen won by 141 runs

Bready v Donemana

Donemana 279-8 (I Butt 105, W McClintock 45)

Bready 145

Donemana won by 134 runs

Ballyspallen will play holders Donemana in the final at Brigade on July 28 and 29

Long's SuperValu Premier League

With Donemana involved in the Cup Coleraine took the opportunity to move to the top of the table. Eglinton's fourth defeat means the title is now a contest between the holders Donemana, Coleraine and Brigade.

Drummond v Coleraine

Coleraine 182-5 (G Hume 49 no, S Campbell 41)

Drummond 153 (48.5 overs) (A McDaid 34)

Coleraine won by 29 runs

Brigade v Eglinton

Eglinton 137 (T Garrett 37)

Brigade 138-6 (D Murdock 43, D Barr 42)

Brigade won by four wickets

FRIDAY 7 JULY RESULTS

Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup

Following the final round of games in the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 the semi-final draw is Muckamore v North Down and Waringstown v Instonians.

In Section B North Down and CIYMS finished on 14 points, four behind winners Waringstown, but North Down progress with the better run rate.

Ties will be played on July 15.

Section A

Instonians v Lisburn

Lisburn 109-6 (N Doak 21, D Rankin 20)

Instonians 111-2 (B Rose 32)

Instonians won by eight wickets

Muckamore v CSNI

Muckamore 114 (I Hussain 55)

CSNI 105

Muckamore won by nine runs and finish the Section undefeated.

Section B

North Down v CIYMS

North Down 187-9 (R Pretorius 109 (100 from 54 balls)

CIYMS 155-5

North Down won by 32 runs

Waringstown v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 131-7 (P Botha 42, S Khan 2-16)

Waringstown 132-3 (J Hall 50 no)

Waringstown won by seven wickets