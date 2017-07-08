Weekend club cricket results
- From the section Cricket
SUNDAY 9 JULY RESULTS
Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals
James McCollum's brilliant unbeaten century helped Waringstown knock out holders Merrion to reach the semi-finals of the Irish Senior Cup at The Lawn.
Instonians, defeated by CIYMS in a vital Premier League game yesterday, gained revenge when they overwhelmed their opponents by 114 runs in the Irish Senior Cup tie at Belmont.
The NCU will have two teams in the semi-final draw along with two from Leinster.
Waringstown v Merrion
Merrion 195-9 E Joyce 30, G Kidd 3-38
Waringstown 199-7 (39.3 overs) J McCollum 107 no
Waringstown won by three wickets
Pembroke v North Down
Pembroke 301 A Balbirnie 122, F Tucker 46
North Down 224 P Eakin 90, J Balbirnie 3-45
Pembroke won by 77 runs
CIYMS v Instonians
Instonians 250-6 N Smith 69, S Getkake 44
CIYMS 136 N Jones 29, A Magee 3-23, A White 3-33
Instonians won by 114 runs
The Hills v Balbriggan
Balbriggan 106 F Nasr 27
The Hills 109-1 S Terry 57 no
The Hills won by nine wickets
Long's SuperValu Premier League
Donemana v Bready abandoned
SATURDAY 8 JULY RESULTS
NCU Premier League
After seven games North Down, Waringstown and CIYMS are joint league leaders with 20 points so the holders Instonians with 12 points are now virtually out of contention.
CIYMS v Instonians
CIYMS 257-9 (J Matchett 86, C Dougherty 49)
Instonians 239 (J Shannon 112, A White 73)
CIYMS won by 18 runs
Lisburn v CSNI
Lisburn 108 (A Berry 55, M Foster 4-24)
CSNI 110-0 (14.4 overs) (W Horwood 63 no, J Kennedy 36 no)
CSNI won by 10 wickets
Muckamore v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 175-9
Muckamore 124
Carrickfergus won by 51 runs
Bank of Ireland Senior Cup - semi-finals
Ballyspallen v Fox Lodge
Ballyspallen 218 (C Averill 93, J Milligan 4-58)
Fox Lodge 77 (A McCluskey 3-23, G Kennedy 2-12)
Ballyspallen won by 141 runs
Bready v Donemana
Donemana 279-8 (I Butt 105, W McClintock 45)
Bready 145
Donemana won by 134 runs
Ballyspallen will play holders Donemana in the final at Brigade on July 28 and 29
Long's SuperValu Premier League
With Donemana involved in the Cup Coleraine took the opportunity to move to the top of the table. Eglinton's fourth defeat means the title is now a contest between the holders Donemana, Coleraine and Brigade.
Drummond v Coleraine
Coleraine 182-5 (G Hume 49 no, S Campbell 41)
Drummond 153 (48.5 overs) (A McDaid 34)
Coleraine won by 29 runs
Brigade v Eglinton
Eglinton 137 (T Garrett 37)
Brigade 138-6 (D Murdock 43, D Barr 42)
Brigade won by four wickets
FRIDAY 7 JULY RESULTS
Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup
Following the final round of games in the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 the semi-final draw is Muckamore v North Down and Waringstown v Instonians.
In Section B North Down and CIYMS finished on 14 points, four behind winners Waringstown, but North Down progress with the better run rate.
Ties will be played on July 15.
Section A
Instonians v Lisburn
Lisburn 109-6 (N Doak 21, D Rankin 20)
Instonians 111-2 (B Rose 32)
Instonians won by eight wickets
Muckamore v CSNI
Muckamore 114 (I Hussain 55)
CSNI 105
Muckamore won by nine runs and finish the Section undefeated.
Section B
North Down v CIYMS
North Down 187-9 (R Pretorius 109 (100 from 54 balls)
CIYMS 155-5
North Down won by 32 runs
Waringstown v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 131-7 (P Botha 42, S Khan 2-16)
Waringstown 132-3 (J Hall 50 no)
Waringstown won by seven wickets