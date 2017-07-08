Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine hits nine sixes to break world record

Brutal and devastating - Devine was in superb form for the White Ferns

ICC Women's World Cup, Taunton Pakistan 144 all out (46.5 overs): Mir 50, Rowe 3-22 New Zealand 147-2 (15 overs): Devine 93, Satterthwaite 38* New Zealand won by 8 wickets Scorecard;Points table

New Zealand's Sophie Devine became the first batter in women's one-day international history to hit nine sixes in an innings as the White Ferns hammered Pakistan in the World Cup.

Devine smashed 93 off 41 balls as New Zealand raced to their target with 35 overs and eight wickets to spare.

Earlier, seamer Hannah Rowe had starred with the ball, taking 3-22 as Pakistan were bowled out for 144.

New Zealand's next match is against hosts England at Derby on Wednesday.

In Saturday's other match, South Africa beat India by 115 runs.

Proteas opener Lizelle Lee hit seven sixes in her 65-ball 92 to lay the platform for a total of 273-9.

India were never in the hunt and slumped to 158 all out - Dane van Niekerk taking 4-22.

The result means England drop out of the top four - the qualifying spots for the semi-finals - before Sunday's clash with Australia.