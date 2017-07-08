T20 Blast: Birmingham beat Notts, Derbyshire edge out Yorkshire

Media playback is not supported on this device Incredible missed T20 run-out gives Bears last-ball win

NatWest T20 Blast Dates: 7 July - 2 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Birmingham beat Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast in a thrilling match that was overshadowed by a nasty head injury suffered by Notts bowler Luke Fletcher.

Notts posted 158-6, Samit Patel scoring 55 and Jeetan Patel taking 4-22.

In reply Fletcher was struck on the head by a drive from Sam Hain and play was held up for more than 30 minutes before Ian Bell's 47 set up a six-wicket win secured on the final ball.

Derbyshire beat Yorkshire in Saturday's other North Group game.

Birmingham looked likely to win as the match entered the closing stages but still needed one run from the last ball after a fine final over from Dan Christian.

However, a fumble by Michael Lumb on a simple run-out chance meant Birmingham scrambled to victory.

Nottinghamshire's Luke Fletcher is helped from the pitch after being struck on the head by the ball

Falcons double up

The Falcons made it two wins from two in this season's T20 Blast as they defended 165-8 to secure a three-run victory against Yorkshire at Chesterfield.

Adam Lyth scored 68 from 53 balls as Yorkshire started strongly, but leg-spinner Imran Tahir took 3-18 from his three overs to keep the innings in check.

Yorkshire needed 18 off the last over, but captain Tim Bresnan (24) was caught at cover off the final ball by Luis Reece as they finished on 162-7.

Wayne Madsen had earlier hit 42 from 28 balls with Daryn Smit adding a rapid, undefeated 30.