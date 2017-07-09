Gloucestershire v Worcestershire: Jack Taylor stars in solid start
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day one):
|Gloucestershire: 343-8: Taylor 118*, Dent 65, Mustard 50; Barnard 4-67
|Worcestershire: Yet to bat
|Gloucestershire 3 pts Worcestershire 2 pts
Jack Taylor scored a buccaneering century as Gloucestershire reached 343-8 on the first day of their County Championship match with Worcestershire.
An inauspicious start saw Cameron Bancroft dismissed for a diamond duck.
But Chris Dent (65) led the recovery and Taylor changed the pace of the game with a stylish unbeaten 118 from 149 balls, sharing a 96-run stand with Phil Mustard (50).
Seamer Ed Barnard was the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers with 4-67.