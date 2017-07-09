England v South Africa: Hosts unchanged for second Test at Trent Bridge

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment England won first Test

Second Test: England v South Africa Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham Date: 14-18 July

England have named an unchanged 12-man squad for the second Test match against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series with a 211-run win at Lord's, spinner Moeen Ali taking 10 wickets.

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones could miss out again as seam trio James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood bowled just 10 overs between them in the second innings in London.

The teams will play two further Tests at The Oval and Old Trafford.

England squad: Joe Root (capt, Yorkshire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Durham), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (wkt) (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Mark Wood (Durham), James Anderson (Lancashire), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex).