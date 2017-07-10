Ajmal Shahzad: Sussex part company with former England fast bowler

Ajmal Shahzad made his only Test match appearance for England in 2010

Sussex have parted company with former England fast bowler Ajmal Shahzad by mutual agreement.

Former Yorkshire, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire paceman Shahzad, 31, is "free to explore other playing opportunities with immediate effect".

He joined Sussex in 2015 on a two-year deal after leaving Nottinghamshire.

Shahzad played one Test match for England in 2010 against Bangladesh and has also featured in 11 one-dayers and three T20 internationals.

"I think it's clear that myself and the club are going in different directions and it suits both parties to part ways," he said in a statement.

"Ajmal's attitude has always been exemplary and he's been a great role model for the youngsters at the club," Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield said.

"But we recognise he wants and needs to be playing first-team cricket and he will hopefully get an opportunity at another county where he can show his worth."