Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove happy to add more Kolpaks in bid for trophies

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove would have no qualms about signing more Kolpak players if it improved the club's prospects of winning trophies.

South African pair Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw are currently with Hampshire on Kolpak deals along with West Indian fast bowler Fidel Edwards.

"We've developed a side which has a combination of mature players and home-grown players," Bransgrove said.

Abbott and Rossouw are on four and three-year contracts respectively.

"There's a financial implication to having more than two Kolpak players," Bransgrove told BBC Radio Solent.

"The primary consideration must be to get the right balance in the squad to develop young players and win things."

The Kolpak ruling allows sportsmen from countries with associate trade agreements with the European Union the same right to free movement as EU citizens without being classed as 'foreigners'.

However, in cricket, Kolpak contracts render a player ineligible to represent their country at international level.

"You have to have role models in the team for younger up and coming players, which is what helps them grow into the kind of players that Liam Dawson and James Vince have for us," Bransgrove said.

"I won't have any hesitation about whether it (the role model) was a Kolpak player or English, I think it's totally irrelevant."

Right-arm paceman Abbott, 30, has taken 40 County Championship wickets so far this season to help Hampshire to third place in Division One after nine games.

Only fellow countryman and Kolpak player Simon Harmer has more, having claimed 47 wickets for current leaders Essex.