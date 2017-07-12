Giles White: Hampshire director of cricket Giles White expects improved T20 performance

Director of cricket Giles White takes his Hampshire team to the 1st Central County Ground this evening

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White is confident his side can improve on a disappointing 2016 T20 campaign.

They won only four games last season and failed to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2008.

Hampshire opened this year's T20 Blast campaign with a 22-run win over Glamorgan and face Sussex Sharks in their second game on Wednesday.

Hove has been a happy hunting ground for Hampshire, who have not lost there since 2010, winning five times.

"The boys feel confident, they've had a lot of success over the years. Last year lots of different things happened at the club," said White.

"We had lots of injuries and other issues, this year we don't have those issues and we have fit players, fingers crossed they remain fit."

"Then you're starting to select teams on merit and trying to get the best eleven, we didn't have that luxury last year and I think the results followed suit."

Ball-by-ball commentary available on BBC 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Solent and BBC Sussex via the BBC Sport website from 18:30 BST.