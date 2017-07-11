Tamim Iqbal: Bangladesh international leaves Essex for personal reasons

Tamim Iqbal has been capped 278 times by Bangladesh in all forms of the game

Bangladesh international Tamim Iqbal has left Essex with immediate effect for personal reasons, just four days after joining for the T20 Blast.

The 28-year-old opening batsman joined up with Essex for eight T20 Blast matches and featured against Kent on Sunday, scoring seven runs.

"We wish him all the best and it would be appreciated if his privacy is respected," said an Essex statement.

His only previous spell in county cricket was at Nottinghamshire in 2011.