Lonwabo Tsotsobe: Ex-South Africa bowler gets eight-year match-fixing ban

Former South Africa bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been banned for eight years after admitting match-fixing and corruption charges.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the 33-year-old admitted "several breaches" of its anti-corruption code.

It follows an investigation into the country's 2015 Ram Slam competition.

"Whilst no fix actually took place, it is clear that he was active in plans to participate in spot-fixing," said CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

Spot-fixing is where a player agrees to affect the game in a certain way at a specific point in the match and bets are placed on that outcomes using this inside information.

Former Essex seamer Tsotsobe played in five Tests, 61 one-day internationals and 23 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa, taking more than 120 wickets.

He is the seventh player to be banned as a result of the investigation.

The CSA said Tsotsobe admitted:

one charge of contriving to fix a match in the domestic Ram Slam T20 competition;

two charges of failing to disclose an approach to engage in corrupt conduct;

two charges of failing to disclose evidence of a breach of the code by another person;

three charges of failing or refusing to co-operate with an investigation;

and two charges of obstructing or delaying the investigation by destroying evidence and concealing information.

Tsotsobe has apologised for his involvement and said: "I was, at the time, in a very vulnerable financial state and this dilemma too easily persuaded me to participate in spot-fixing.

"There are no words to describe the regret I have in relation to my actions."