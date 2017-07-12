Luke Fletcher: Nottinghamshire bowler ruled out for season with head injury

Luke Fletcher walked off the field with the help of a physio

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher has been ruled out for the rest of the season after being hit in the head by the ball in a T20 Blast match.

The 28-year-old was released from hospital on Sunday after being struck by a straight drive from Birmingham Bears' Sam Hain during Saturday's game.

The decision was taken after further tests in hospital on Tuesday.

It will allow Fletcher, who suffered a concussion, "adequate time to recover and complete a monitored care plan".

"While we are all obviously very disappointed, Luke's health is of paramount importance and comes first," said Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell.

"We will continue to give him every support as he undergoes his recovery."

Speaking to Tuffers and Vaughan on BBC Radio 5 live, Fletcher said: "It is frightening. I didn't realise how lucky I was until I watched it back.

"I got away with it and the doctors said I dodged a bullet."