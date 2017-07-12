Mithali Raj: India captain becomes leading ODI run-scorer in history

Media playback is not supported on this device India captain Mithali Raj becomes leading ODI run-scorer in history

India captain Mithali Raj has become the leading run-scorer in women's one-day international cricket.

Raj reached 6,028 runs by scoring 69 in the World Cup group game against Australia at Bristol on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has passed former England captain Charlotte Edwards' tally of 5,992.

Raj, who made her debut in 1999, is playing her 183rd ODI and averages 51.52. She has also played 10 Tests and 63 Twenty20s.

"I don't think Mitahli Raj gets the credit she deserves at times," Edwards, who retired in May 2016 after playing 191 ODIs, told BBC Test Match Special.

"She is a quality player. The big hitters get the plaudits, but to average over 50 in ODI cricket is an outstanding achievement."

Meanwhile, South Africa wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty claimed her 134th dismissal - also a record in women's ODIs - in the match against Sri Lanka at Taunton.

Sachin Tendulkar, the all-time leading run-scorer in men's Tests and ODIs, congratulated Raj