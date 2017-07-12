BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: India captain Mithali Raj breaks ODI record
India captain Raj becomes leading ODI run-scorer in history
- From the section Women's Cricket
India captain Mithali Raj has become the leading run-scorer in women's one-day international cricket.
Raj passed former England captain Charlotte Edwards' tally of 5,992 by reaching 34 not out in the World Cup group game against Australia at Bristol on Wednesday.
She also became the first woman to pass 6,000 runs, before being dismissed for 69.
