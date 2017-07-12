T20 Blast: Hampshire beat Sussex by 19 runs at Hove

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Class act' Vince inspires Hampshire to victory

NatWest T20 Blast, 1st Central County Ground Hampshire 188-3 (20 overs): Vince 81, Rossouw 46 Sussex 169-7 (20 overs): Wright 50; Abbott 3-22, Crane 2-24 Hampshire (2 pts) beat Sussex (0 pts) by 19 runs Scorecard / Tables

Hampshire made it two wins from two in this season's T20 Blast with a 19-run success over Sussex at Hove.

James Vince (81) and Rilee Rossouw (46) put on 109 for Hampshire's first wicket and Michael Carberry's 41 not out lifted the visitors to 188-3.

Mason Crane (2-24) took the key wickets of Luke Wright (50) and Ross Taylor (27) as Sussex replied with 169-7.

Laurie Evans and David Wiese entertained with some late hitting but Kyle Abbott (3-22) helped seal victory.

Sussex batsman smashes fan's pint with huge six

The win took Hampshire above Surrey to the top of the early South Group table, while Sussex have lost both of their games.

Hampshire had appeared on course for a much larger total when openers Vince and Rossouw brought up their century partnership in the 10th over, but some disciplined bowling by Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan kept Sussex in with a chance.

Wright, who scored 101 in Sunday's loss to Glamorgan, continued his good form with a 32-ball half-century to get Sussex's run chase off to a positive start.

However, leg-spinner Crane bowled with great control and the dismissal of New Zealand batsman Taylor - superbly stumped by wicketkeeper Lewis McManus - proved a critical moment.