Glamorgan v Somerset: Jacques Rudolph concerned over 'crazy' T20 Blast schedule

Jacques Rudolph hit 49 from 37 balls in Glamorgan's win over Sussex on Sunday

T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Somerset Date: Sat 15 July Time: 1900 Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Sport website & app from BBC Wales and BBC Radio Somerset

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph says it is "crazy" his players will have to play two T20 Blast fixtures 200 miles apart inside 24 hours.

The county take on Somerset in Cardiff on Saturday evening, before facing Essex away on Sunday afternoon.

"It's a bit crazy, but it's mind over matter," said Rudolph, Glamorgan's limited-overs captain.

Somerset also face a rapid turn-around as they take on Middlesex at Uxbridge the following day.

They are still without New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson with a back injury, suffered after making 81 on his debut in the defeat against Surrey.

The Glamorgan squad will face a late-night coach trip to Chelmsford straight after the televised Somerset match, but Rudolph is not planning on much, if any, rotation in his squad.

"There's nothing we can do about it, so we have to make sure that mentally we're in a good space and when we get on that bus trip, guys need to sleep," Rudolph told BBC Wales Sport.

"The difficult thing after night games, I've found it very difficult to just go to bed early so quite a few will be awake on the bus trip and maybe we'll shorten the warm-up a bit to make sure guys are fresh.

"Hopefully when this one's out of the way, we're back to Friday and Sunday so we're back into normal rhythms."

Glamorgan beat Sussex away in their second game of the competition after losing at home to Hampshire in the opener.

Glamorgan (from): David Lloyd, Aneurin Donald, Jacques Rudolph (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Kiran Carlson, Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede, Andrew Salter, Owen Morgan, Marchant De Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan.

Somerset (from): Jim Allenby (c), Johann Myburgh, Steve Davies (wk), James Hildreth, Peter Trego, Adam Hose, Tom Banton, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Tim Groenewald, Max Waller, Michael Leask.