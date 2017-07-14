T20 Blast: Lancashire v Yorkshire ends in a tie, Joe Denly & Clint McKay shine

A sell-out crowd of 19,461 watched Friday's Roses match, the biggest-ever domestic T20 attendance at Old Trafford

NatWest T20 Blast Dates: 7 July - 2 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

The Roses match between Yorkshire and Lancashire ended in a tie after rain brought their T20 Blast contest at Old Trafford to an early conclusion.

Chasing 177 for victory, the Tykes were 64-2 when the players went off with the scores tied on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.

Joe Denly smashed 116 not out as several Kent records tumbled in their brilliant victory against Surrey.

Clint McKay took 5-11 - the best-ever T20 figures by a Leicestershire bowler - as the Foxes beat Worcestershire.

Northants overcame Birmingham Bears by five wickets in a final-ball thriller at Edgbaston, while Michael Carberry's superb 77 led Hampshire to a comfortable 29-run win over Middlesex.

But Friday's T20 Blast headlines belonged to Denly and McKay, whose record-breaking feats inspired their teams to success.

Destructive Denly inspires Kent chase

Former England batsman Denly now has two T20 career centuries to his name

Given Kent had never chased more than 200 in a T20 match prior to Friday, they could have been forgiven for feeling pessimistic about hunting down Surrey's 205-5.

But, clearly inspired by Jason Roy (55) and Aaron Finch's (49) opening stand of 108 for Surrey, Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond embraced the prospect of breaking new ground for their county.

They shared 163 for the first wicket - a new Kent record partnership - before the latter fell for 64, setting the platform for an eight-wicket win at The Oval.

Denly was in fine form throughout, smashing six sixes and 10 fours in his 63-ball unbeaten 116, also a T20 record individual score for Kent.

T20 isn't always a batsman's game

Clint McKay took his first T20 five-wicket haul against Worcestershire

Veteran Australian seamer McKay was out to prove that bowlers can still thrive with the white ball.

The 34-year-old, who played 59 one-day internationals for his country, returned career-best figures in helping limit Worcestershire to 148-8, also taking the first five-wicket haul of this year's competition.

Colin Ackermann's unbeaten 47 saw the Foxes chase down their target with relative ease.

Who wins your performance of the night - Denly or McKay?