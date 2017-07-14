T20 Blast: Lancashire v Yorkshire ends in a tie, Joe Denly & Clint McKay shine
|NatWest T20 Blast
|Dates: 7 July - 2 September
|Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
The Roses match between Yorkshire and Lancashire ended in a tie after rain brought their T20 Blast contest at Old Trafford to an early conclusion.
Chasing 177 for victory, the Tykes were 64-2 when the players went off with the scores tied on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.
Joe Denly smashed 116 not out as several Kent records tumbled in their brilliant victory against Surrey.
Clint McKay took 5-11 - the best-ever T20 figures by a Leicestershire bowler - as the Foxes beat Worcestershire.
Northants overcame Birmingham Bears by five wickets in a final-ball thriller at Edgbaston, while Michael Carberry's superb 77 led Hampshire to a comfortable 29-run win over Middlesex.
But Friday's T20 Blast headlines belonged to Denly and McKay, whose record-breaking feats inspired their teams to success.
Destructive Denly inspires Kent chase
Given Kent had never chased more than 200 in a T20 match prior to Friday, they could have been forgiven for feeling pessimistic about hunting down Surrey's 205-5.
But, clearly inspired by Jason Roy (55) and Aaron Finch's (49) opening stand of 108 for Surrey, Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond embraced the prospect of breaking new ground for their county.
They shared 163 for the first wicket - a new Kent record partnership - before the latter fell for 64, setting the platform for an eight-wicket win at The Oval.
Denly was in fine form throughout, smashing six sixes and 10 fours in his 63-ball unbeaten 116, also a T20 record individual score for Kent.
T20 isn't always a batsman's game
Veteran Australian seamer McKay was out to prove that bowlers can still thrive with the white ball.
The 34-year-old, who played 59 one-day internationals for his country, returned career-best figures in helping limit Worcestershire to 148-8, also taking the first five-wicket haul of this year's competition.
Colin Ackermann's unbeaten 47 saw the Foxes chase down their target with relative ease.
