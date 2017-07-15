Women's World Cup: England head for the semi-finals on the back of six straight wins

Tammy Beaumont hit 42 as England won for the sixth straight game at the Women's World Cup

England v West Indies, Women's World Cup, County Ground, Bristol England 220-7 (50 overs): Knight 67, Beaumont 42, Fletcher 3-33 West Indies 128-9 (50 overs): Matthews 29, Nation 23, Sciver 3-3 England won by 92 runs Scorecard;Table

England head into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on the back of a sixth straight win courtesy of a 92-run victory over West Indies.

Captain Heather Knight top scored with 67 as the hosts were restricted to 220-7, Afy Fletcher finishing with 3-33.

Natalie Sciver, who hit 129 against New Zealand on 12 July, took three wickets, including two in one over, as West Indies were restricted to 128-9.

England will face South Africa in the semi-final on 18 July in Bristol.

South Africa, who started the day third in the table, dropped to fourth after a 59-run defeat to Australia at Taunton.

India confirmed their place in the semi-finals with a 186-run win over New Zealand at Derby.

They will meet holders Australia in the other semi-final at Derby on 20 July.

The final is at Lord's on 23 July.

England hitting top form

Having lost on the opening day of the World Cup against India on 24 June, England have recovered well to build momentum after an impressive winning run.

Their emphatic victory over West Indies, runners-up in 2013, included a disciplined fielding display, while seven Windies wickets were lbw - a record in the women's one-day international game.

West Indies were 64-3 at one stage before losing five wickets for 36 runs to collapse to 100-8.

Earlier Knight played an intelligent innings, which included five fours, to steady England after they had slipped to 105-5.

Nat Sciver, who hit two swashbuckling centuries earlier in the tournament, made a second-ball duck but responded with two wickets in her first over and went on to claim 3-3 from four overs.

'The support really does make a difference'

Captain Knight came to the crease in the 11th over with her team at 54-2 and was awarded the Player of the Match for her composed 88-ball innings.

"The support has been brilliant, particularly here at Bristol, and it really does make a difference," she enthused.

"Hopefully we will get a lot of people here on Tuesday for the semi-final and go from there."

'England should be wary of SA spinners'

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent on BBC Test Match Special: "Clearly England are favourites for the semi-final but South Africa will bring their spinners out - players like Nat Sciver like pace on the ball - and if the South Africans turn it it will be the spinners who decide it.

"South Africa have beaten England in recent times and on any day they can put their names in the hat."