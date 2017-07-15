England v South Africa: Joe Root's side heading for defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device England v South Africa: Joe Root hits brilliant fifty to rescue England

First Investec Test, Trent Bridge, day two South Africa 335 & 75-1: Elgar 38*, Amla 23* England 205: Root 78, Bairstow 45, Maharaj 3-21 South Africa lead by 205 runs Scorecard

England face defeat in the second Test against South Africa after a reckless batting display on day two.

Even though captain Joe Root sparkled for 78, the home side were bowled out for 205, losing their last seven wickets for 62 runs.

Chris Morris and Keshav Maharaj each took three wickets, while Vernon Philander impressed for 2-48.

South Africa, bowled out for 335 in their first innings, closed on 75-1, a lead of 205 at Trent Bridge.

Barring a remarkable collapse followed by an incredible improvement in England's batting, the Proteas will level the four-match series at 1-1.

More to follow.