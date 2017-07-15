Saturday club cricket results

Daniel Graham in batting action for North Down in their win over Muckamore

SATURDAY 15 JULY RESULTS

LAGAN VALLEY STEELS TWENTY/20 CUP SEMI-FINALS

Waringstown v Instonians

Instonians 90-8 (R McKinley 46)

Waringstown 91-0 (A Dennison 61 no)

Waringstown won by ten wickets

Muckamore v North Down

North Down 209-3 (R Pretorius 120, D Graham 52)

Muckamore 128

North Down won by 81 runs

Waringstown now face North Down in the final at Waringstown on Sunday 23 July.

Waringstown and North Down now join Bready and Coleraine in the the semi-final draw of the Ulster Cup

Brigade v Drummond

Brigade 257 (D Barr 92)

Drummond D/L target 248 from 46 overs

193 (C Moore 37, J Robinson 4-41)

Brigade won by 54 runs

Bready v Coleraine

Bready 99-7 after 31 overs (A Dougherty 28, G Hume 3-13)

Coleraine D/L target 84 from 22 overs

85-2 (17.5 overs) S Campbell 34

Coleraine won by eight wickets

Fox Lodge v Eglinton

Fox Lodge 180 (C Tshiki 65, R Wylie 6-30)

Eglinton D/L target 133 from 24 overs

134-6 (17.0 overs) (A Millar 41)

Eglinton won by four wickets

Ardmore v Donemana

Donemana 50-0 after 8.3 overs

Match abandoned