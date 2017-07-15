Women's World Cup: India beat NZ to seal semi-final place

It was Mithali Raj's sixth ODI century in her 184th match

India claimed the remaining place in the Women's World Cup semi-final after dismissing New Zealand for just 79.

Captain Mithali Raj took her runs total for the tournament to 356 with 109 from 123 balls as her team posted 265-7 having been asked to bat at Derby.

New Zealand lost both openers inside three overs and were all out within 26 overs, slow left-armer Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking 5-15.

India will face defending champions Australia at Derby on Thursday.

Raj, who had made three half centuries earlier in the competition, came to the crease in the fourth over and remained until the 50th.

The skipper shared 108 in just 13 overs with Veda Krishnamurthy, who fired the only two sixes of the match in her 70 from 45 balls.

New Zealand were already three wickets down when Gayakwad, making her first appearance in this year's tournament, came on to bowl the 12th over.

The 26-year-old's first three overs went without success but she struck in each of her next five, wrapping up the match in style by knocking back Leigh Kasperek's middle stump.

Aussies have to settle for second

Australia had hoped to wrestle the title of group winners but England's emphatic victory over West Indies kept them in second place - despite a 59 run win over South Africa - which means a semi-final with Raj's team.

Nicole Bolton struck 10 fours in her 79, compiling an opening stand of 114 inside 22 overs with Beth Mooney.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry recorded her fifth fifty of the competition, hitting the only six of the match by dispatching a full toss over mid-wicket in the 35th over before departing for 55 from 58 balls.

The Australians lost their final two wickets in consecutive deliveries and were all out for 269 with nine balls unused.

Perry, who is only six runs behind England's Tammy Beaumont at the top of the tournament chart, then added two wickets to take her overall tally to nine, and was awarded Player of the Match.

Laura Wolvaardt made her third half century in four matches but was caught at deep mid-wicket for 71 in the 33rd over as the South Africans were all out for 210.

Sri Lanka gain consolation win

The fourth match of the day pitted two sides seeking their first win and after a delayed start at Leicester, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 15 runs.

Wicketkeeper Dilani Manodara made her first fifty of the competition with 84 from 111 balls as Sri Lanka posted 221-7 having chosen to bat.

Slow left-armer Chandima Gunaratne then opened the bowling and captured a career-best 4-41 as Pakistan were all out for 206 in the 47th over.

Kathy Cross and Sue Redfern were the umpires at Grace Road, the first time this century that two female officials have taken charge of an international match.