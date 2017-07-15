England v West Indies: Chris Gayle among big names left out of Test squad

Jason Holder led West Indies in their recent Test series defeat by Pakistan

West Indies are without a host of big names for their Test series in England.

A players' dispute with the Caribbean cricket authorities means Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels have all been left out of their 15-man squad.

Jason Holder will captain the side, with uncapped players Kyle Hope and Raymon Reifer selected.

The three-match series starts with the first day-night Test in England on 17 August at Edgbaston.

West Indies have lost their last six Test series and have not won a series since beating Bangladesh in 2014.

They are eighth in the ICC Test rankings, above only Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Squad in full

Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Analysis

BBC Sport cricket reporter Stephan Shemilt:

It is a real shame that West Indies still do not field their strongest team in Test cricket and their series against England could be one-sided.

It comes from a selection policy that requires players to take part in their domestic competition (many are instead playing in T20 leagues around the world), but is indicative of a wider problem facing the Test game.

For a different reason, AB de Villiers is missing for South Africa in their current series against England.

Test cricket has enough problems without being able to get the best players on the park.