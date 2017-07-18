Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe after record Test run-chase in Colombo

Sri Lanka's previous best chase was against South Africa in 2006, when they knocked off a 352-run target

One-off Test, Colombo Zimbabwe 356 & 377: Raza 127, Herath 6-133 Sri Lanka 346 & 391-6: Dickwella 81, Gunaratne 80* Sri Lanka won by four wickets Scorecard

Sri Lanka successfully chased down a record target of 388 to beat Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Colombo.

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne all hit half-centuries to complete the highest ever chase in Asia and the fifth best of all time.

Victory had looked beyond Sri Lanka when Sikandar Raza (127) rescued Zimbabwe from 59-5 in their second innings and took them to 377 all out.

But Gunaratne batted for almost four hours on the final day to seal the win.