Michael Lumb: Nottinghamshire batsman retires because of ankle injury
-
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire and former England batsman Michael Lumb has been forced to retire because of an ankle injury.
The 37-year-old, who previously played for Yorkshire and Hampshire, was a member of England's World T20-winning side in 2010.
Lumb was also in the Notts team that beat Surrey in the One-Day Cup final at the beginning of the month.
"I'm extremely disappointed I've had to retire, but I have to respect medical opinion," he said.
His retirement is a further blow for Notts, who lost seam bowler Luke Fletcher for the rest of the summer after he was struck on the head by the ball in a recent T20 Blast match.
Lumb scored 11,443 first-class runs during his career, including 21 centuries, at an average of 34.
But his international recognition came in limited-overs cricket and he played 27 T20 and three one-day internationals for England.
Lumb made only two in the World T20 final against Australia in Bridgetown in 2010, but England lifted the trophy after a seven-wicket win.
He made his last international appearance in 2014, but has also played in the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash competition.
"He's a hugely talented batsman that has entertained cricket followers all over the world," said Notts director of cricket Mick Newell.
"He's a great role model to others and a superb professional."