David Miller: Glamorgan sign South African for T20 Blast

David Miller has played 227 T20 matches in his career

Glamorgan have signed South African batsman David Miller for a six-match stint in the T20 Blast tournament.

The 28-year-old joins the Welsh county as a second overseas player alongside T20 captain Jacques Rudolph, with his first game is set to be on Sunday, 23 July, against Essex in Cardiff.

Miller's final match is due to be against Surrey at The Oval on 4 August.

Welsh duo David Lloyd (side) and Kiran Carlson (leg) are both injured.

Miller has played 52 T20 internationals and 99 one-day internationals for South Africa and also featured in the T20 Blast for Durham and Yorkshire.

The left-hander has also played for the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League.

Miller has also played in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy tournaments and was in the South African side who lost against England in Cardiff last month.

In 227 T20 matches, Miller has scored almost 5,000 runs at an average over 34 with a strike rate of 136.

"We are delighted to sign David. He is a fine batsman, with a wealth of experience in T20 cricket," said Glamorgan chief executive and director of cricket Hugh Morris.

"He is a match-winner and a finisher, proven to be one of the most destructive batsman in the game at both domestic and international level.

"Hopefully his signing will add depth to our batting and boost our prospects of replicating last season's form when we secured a home quarter-final in the knock-out stages."

Glamorgan have won two of their opening four T20 games in the South group ahead of their next game against Sussex Sharks on Friday, 21 July, at the SSE Swalec.

Lloyd and Carlson will miss this weekend's action. Carlson has been ruled out for around a month with a leg injury, while Lloyd is having a scan on a side problem.

Australian-born Nick Selman, who has only played one previous T20 Blast match, is the likely opening batsman replacement for Lloyd against Sussex.