T20 Blast: Riki Wessels hits ton while Kevin Pietersen causes confusion

Riki Wessels became the first man to score a T20 century for Nottinghamshire as they beat Derbyshire in a high-scoring thriller.

The opener smashed seven sixes and 11 fours in his 54-ball 110 as Notts posted 227-3, their highest T20 total.

Derbyshire made a valiant attempt at a record T20 run chase in England but fell just short on 222-5, Wayne Madsen finishing 86 not out.

Elsewhere, Kevin Pietersen caused confusion as Surrey beat Middlesex.

There was a comprehensive win for Yorkshire, who beat Birmingham Bears by 29 runs to inflict a third-straight defeat in Jim Troughton's side, while Hampshire suffered their second defeat in two nights as Essex cruised to a seven-wicket win at Chelmsford with six overs to spare.

But the night belong to Wessels and provided another talking point in the colourful career of Pietersen.

Wessels makes history for Notts

There was little indication of the drama to come at Trent Bridge when Madsen removed Alex Hales and Samit Patel with the final ball of the first over and the first ball of the third to leave Notts 19-2 and himself on a hat-trick.

Brendan Taylor survived that delivery and went on to make an unbeaten 67 in a county third-wicket record stand of 153 while playing the support act to Wessels' starring role.

The 31-year-old already held the county's record for the highest score in T20 cricket with the 97 he made against Durham in 2015 and beat that to become the first to reach three figures.

Nottinghamshire's total meant Derbyshire needed to pull off the biggest T20 run chase in England to win the game and with two balls to go they only needed eight to win.

But England bowler Jake Ball held his nerve as the visitors had to settle for equalling their highest score in the format.

Pietersen in the news again

Media playback is not supported on this device Pietersen involved in bizarre run-out

At the Oval, Surrey's 15-run victory over Middlesex was overshadowed by Pietersen's troublesome calf.

The former England batsman passed a fitness test on the injury, suffered while making 52 on his return against Essex on Wednesday, and strode to the crease following the fall of Jason Roy.

Facing his first ball, the 37-year-old played defensively and turned down a quick single because of the problem, running Aaron Finch out for 40 off 22 balls in the process.

Middlesex captain Brendon McCullum generously allowed Roy to return as a runner but, clearly hampered, Pietersen did not last long, scooping an easy catch to Toby Roland-Jones off Steven Finn for four.

"It caught us off guard because Kev had got through the fitness test, no problems at all. It wasn't on our radar and then unfortunately it [his calf] went pop," Surrey captain Gareth Batty told BBC Radio London.

"I think it'd be unlikely [to play the next game] because he heard a pop but we'll see."

Wet, wet, wet - rain thwarts Foxes

The game between Somerset and Gloucestershire at Taunton was called off before the scheduled 17:30 BST start

But it did not rain runs everywhere. In some parts of the country it just rained - and for Leicestershire at the most inopportune time.

The Foxes went into their game against Northamptonshire Steelbacks with the only remaining 100% record and fancied their chances of keeping that going after restricting the reigning champions to 165-8.

However, rain forced the players off with Leicestershire 107-3 in reply with 5.3 overs remaining and the subsequent abandonment meant they lost by two runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Only eight overs were possible in Cardiff after a delayed start before Glamorgan's game with Sussex was called off, while the West Country derby between Somerset and Gloucestershire at Taunton and Lancashire's visit to Worcestershire were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

