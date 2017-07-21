The North-West Warriors beat Leinster Lightning to keep the T20 title race alive

Craig Young took five wickets in the T20 format for the second time this season - following his 5-15 against the Northern Knights last month.

The North-West Warriors beat Leinster Lightning by seven wickets to ensure the battle for the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will go down to the final round.

Craig Young was the star bowler for the Warriors as he took five wickets to prevent the Lightning from retaining the trophy in front of their home fans.

Stuart Thompson top scored as the Warriors passed their victory target in the final over.

Elsewhere, the Northern Knights beat the Munster Reds by 55 runs.

Young removed Andrew Balbirnie and Simi Singh in his opening burst, and returned to dismiss George Dockrell, Eddie Richardson and Peter Chase - finishing with excellent figures of 5-22.

The Lightning were struggling on 62-6 in the 12th over before Lorcan Tucker staged a mini-revival to salvage a score of 118 all out.

Despite the early departures of the Warriors' David Rankin and Irosh Samarasooriya, the result was never in doubt.

Stuart Thompson top scored with 43 from 49 balls before captain Andy McBrine struck the winning boundary from the first ball of the last over.

At Middle Road, the Northern Knights ran out convincing winners over the Munster Reds.

James Shannon top scored with 67 runs from just 31 balls as the Knights set an imposing target for 210 for the Reds.

The visitors recovered from the first ball departure of Jamie Grassi but the end of Jack Tector's knock of 31 spelt the end of their chances.

The Warriors victory means the T20 trophy will now go down to the final round of games with Lightning still needing a point from their trip to Cork to secure a third successive title.

The Warriors will travel to the Knights hoping for a slip-up by the defending champions.

Hanley Energy Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Northern Knights v Munster Reds at Carrickfergus

Northern Knights: 209-5; J Shannon 67, C Dougherty 42, G Thompson 37

Munster Reds: 154-9; S Grobler 41 no, J Tector 31, N Smith 2-22

Northern Knights won by 55 runs

Leinster Lightning v North-West Warriors at Merrion

Leinster Lightning: 118-10 (19.3 overs); L Tucker 44, C Young 5-22, A McBrine 2-23

North-West Warriors: 119-3 (19.1 overs); S Thompson 43, G Kennedy 38 no

North-West Warriors won by seven wickets