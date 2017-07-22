Mathew Pillans: Surrey bowler extends Leicestershire loan deal

Mathew Pillans has also performed with the bat for Leicestershire, scoring 56 against Northamptonshire in the Championship on his debut

Leicestershire have extended Surrey fast bowler Mathew Pillans' loan deal by a further month.

The South African will remain at Grace Road for the T20 Blast group stage, and will be available for their Championship match against Durham.

Since his arrival in June he has taken six wickets in five T20 Blast matches, with figures of 3-33 in Friday's rain-affected defeat against Northampton.

In the Championship, the 26-year-old has claimed nine wickets at 31.77.