T20 Blast: Nottinghamshire beat Northamptonshire in rain-affected game

Richard Levi's 15 boundaries still left Northants short of a match-winning total

NatWest T20 Blast, Trent Bridge, Nottingham: Northamptonshire 195-8 (20 overs): Levi 88; Sodhi 3-39, Gurney 3-46 Nottinghamshire 52-0 (5.1 overs): Hales 30*, Wessels 14* Nottinghamshire (2 pts) beat Northamptonshire by 12 runs (D/L method) Scorecard / Tables

Ish Sodhi and Harry Gurney took three wickets apiece as Nottinghamshire beat Northamptonshire in a rain-affected T20 Blast match at Trent Bridge.

Northants opener Richard Levi smashed eight sixes as he made 88 from just 43 balls, but he had little support.

Northants were 107-1 at the midway point, but Sodhi (3-39) and Gurney (3-46) shone to restrict them to 195-8.

Play stopped with Notts on 52-0 from 5.1 overs, giving them a 12-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system.

Alex Hales finished unbeaten on 30 from 16 balls, ably assisted by fellow opener Riki Wessels (14 not out) until the weather brought a premature end to proceedings.

It is a second win in two days for Notts, who scored their highest ever T20 total in amassing 227-3 against Derbyshire on Friday.

Northants remain second in the North Group but missed the chance to move top, as only England international Ben Duckett (28) really came close to backing up Levi with the bat.

