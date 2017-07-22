Weekend club cricket results in NI

Waringstown bowler Shaheem Khan sends down a delivery in Saturday's league win over Instonians

Waringstown and North Down jointly head the NCU Premier League table and CIYMS are four points in arrears following their home defeat to Muckamore.

The Moylena team are now in the penultimate place along with CSNI and the holders Instonians while Lisburn are at the bottom.

Saturday 22 July

NCU Premier League

CIYMS v Muckamore

Muckamore 151-8 R Haire 37

CIYMS Duckworth/Lewis target 164 from 41 overs

CIYMS 101

Muckamore won by 62 runs

Instonians v Waringstown - 36 overs

Instonians 177-8 N Smith 52, J McClurkin 40

Waringstown D/L target 198 from 36 overs

Waringstown 204-6 L Nelson 66, A Dennison 45

Waringstown had a last ball four wicket win

Lisburn v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 179-5 (44.3 overs) I Burton 57

Lisburn D/L target 196 from 39 overs

Lisburn 153 G Halliday 46, G Browne 35, P Botha 3-33

Carrickfergus won by 42 runs

North Down v CSNI

CSNI 135-5 (41 overs)

North Down D/L target 149 from 34 overs

North Down 149-6

North Down won by four wickets

Long's SuperValu NW Premier League

Donemana, Coleraine and Brigade, the main contenders for the title, all achieved victories but the holders Donemana can narrow the gap on Coleraine at the top of the table with a home win against Bready on Sunday.

Undefeated Donemana still have another game in hand.

Brigade v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 100 C Tshiki 43, J Thompson 5-21

Brigade 101-3

Brigade won by seven wickets

Coleraine v Ardmore

Coleraine 174-3 after 44.3 overs S Campbell 78 no

Ardmore D/L target 161 from 28 overs

Ardmore 118 R Alam 61 no, G Cooke 3-22

Coleraine won by 42 runs

Eglinton v Donemana

Eglinton 51 W McClintock 3-18

Donemana 52-2

Donemana won by eight wickets

Drummond v Bready postponed.