Weekend club cricket results in NI

Waringstown bowler Shaheem Khan sends down a delivery in Saturday's league win over Instonians

James Hall's undefeated 101, which included nine sixes, secured him the Man of the Match award when Waringstown won the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 final at The Lawn.

Sunday 23 July

Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 final

Waringstown v North Down

Waringstown 194-4 J Hall 101 no, G Thompson 40

North Down 168-8 R Pretorius 53

Waringstown won by 26 runs

Muckamore move above the NCU Premier League title holders Instonians, who now lie in the penultimate position with CSNI. Lisburn are firmly at the bottom of the table.

NCU Premier League

Instonians v Muckamore

Muckamore 270 for seven I Hussain 145

Instonians 173

Muckamore won by 97 runs

Champions Donemana are now closing in on the Long's SuperValu Premier League leaders Coleraine and still have a game in hand.

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Donemana v Bready

Donemana 150 W McClintock 79,D Rankin 4-3

Bready 109 D Rankin 35, Jnr McBrine 5-20

Donemana won by 41 runs

Saturday 22 July

NCU Premier League

CIYMS v Muckamore

Muckamore 151-8 R Haire 37

CIYMS Duckworth/Lewis target 164 from 41 overs

CIYMS 101

Muckamore won by 62 runs

Instonians v Waringstown - 36 overs

Instonians 177-8 N Smith 52, J McClurkin 40

Waringstown D/L target 198 from 36 overs

Waringstown 204-6 L Nelson 66, A Dennison 45

Waringstown had a last ball four wicket win

Lisburn v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 179-5 (44.3 overs) I Burton 57

Lisburn D/L target 196 from 39 overs

Lisburn 153 G Halliday 46, G Browne 35, P Botha 3-33

Carrickfergus won by 42 runs

North Down v CSNI

CSNI 135-5 (41 overs)

North Down D/L target 149 from 34 overs

North Down 149-6

North Down won by four wickets

Long's SuperValu NW Premier League

Brigade v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 100 C Tshiki 43, J Thompson 5-21

Brigade 101-3

Brigade won by seven wickets

Coleraine v Ardmore

Coleraine 174-3 after 44.3 overs S Campbell 78 no

Ardmore D/L target 161 from 28 overs

Ardmore 118 R Alam 61 no, G Cooke 3-22

Coleraine won by 42 runs

Eglinton v Donemana

Eglinton 51 W McClintock 3-18

Donemana 52-2

Donemana won by eight wickets

Drummond v Bready postponed.