Liam Livingstone: Lancashire Lightning batsman seeks right 'balance' for opening

Liam Livingstone made his international T20 debut for England against South Africa in June

Lancashire's Liam Livingstone admitted he was still adapting to opening the batting after making his highest T20 Blast score of 61 against Durham.

The 23-year-old, who played two T20 internationals for England last month, took only 34 balls to reach fifty.

But it was only the second half-century Livingstone has scored in cricket's shortest format.

"I've taken a little while to be used to being back opening, (as I try) to find the right formula," he said.

"It's all part of me progressing and learning through my career, I'll just have to learn a bit quicker sometimes.

"It's great fun. It's all about getting the balance right, not over-attacking and being 20-2 but trying to be 60-0 off the powerplay."

Livingstone produced his career-best knock despite taking two heavy blows during his innings.

He needed treatment after being hit on the arm in Durham seamer Chris Rushworth's opening over and was again in the firing line when he was struck by a powerful shot from team-mate Dane Vilas.

"I'm quite lucky the one from Vilas hit me on the thigh pad because I think that would've put a hole in me if it hit anywhere else," he said.

Lancashire are second in the North Group table, equal on points with leaders Yorkshire after six matches.

"The boys are working as hard as ever to try and get to our full potential, we're nowhere near that yet," he admitted.

The Red Rose county next travel to Derbyshire on Tuesday for the first of three games in six days.