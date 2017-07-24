JP Duminy: South Africa release batsman before final Test against England

JP Duminy has scored six Test centuries and taken 42 wickets in 46 matches for the Proteas

South Africa have released batsman JP Duminy from their squad to face England before the third and deciding Test at The Oval on Thursday.

Duminy, who has played 46 Tests since making his debut in 2008, was dropped following the Proteas' loss at Lord's.

He has struggled for form, scoring just 121 runs in his past eight innings and making just 17 in his two innings against England.

The 33-year-old will return home before the deciding Test begins.

Uncapped right-hander Aiden Markram will remain with the squad as batting cover.