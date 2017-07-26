England v South Africa: Toby Roland-Jones to make England Test debut at Oval

Roland-Jones made his ODI debut for England against South Africa in May, scoring an unbeaten 37 and taking one wicket

Third Test: England v South Africa Venue: Kia Oval, London Date: 27-31 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: In-play video clips, Test Match Special radio commentary and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website, tablets, mobiles and app.

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones will make his Test debut when England face South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood misses out with a heel injury, with Steven Finn on stand-by.

Essex batsman Tom Westley will also be making his debut, replacing the injured Gary Ballance at number three.

Uncapped Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan is in the 13-man squad, but England will not name their starting XI until they have seen the pitch.

Roland-Jones has taken 22 wickets at an average of 35 in the County Championship Division One this year and averages 23 with the bat.

He made his one-day international debut for England against South Africa in May, scoring an unbeaten 37 and taking one wicket

England captain Joe Root praised the 29-year-old, saying: "Consistency is a massive reason why he's highly thought of.

"He has taken a lot of wickets and he's been banging the door down."

Stand-by seamer Finn has played 35 Tests for England, the last of them against Bangladesh in October 2016.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has confirmed that pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, who was suspended for the second Test, will return.

The series is tied after South Africa crushed England at Trent Bridge to cancel out the loss at Lord's.