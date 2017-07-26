Rob Newton: Northamptonshire opener agrees new two-year contract

Rob Newton scored a career-best 202 not out against Leicestershire in August 2016.

Opener Rob Newton has signed a new two-year deal at Northamptonshire.

The 27-year-old, who emerged through the club's academy, scored 827 runs in County Championship Division Two last season, at an average of 48.64.

He has also been in good form in 2017, scoring five fifties and a century in four-day games and 234 runs in seven appearances in white-ball cricket.

"I've been here since I was 13 so it's great to be able to continue my career with Northants," Newton said.